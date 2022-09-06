BLACKPINK in our area! Here are the details for their Texas concerts

The group will bring their "Born Pink" world tour to Dallas and Houston in October. You can register now to get tickets early.

DALLAS — Texas, BLACKPINK's coming to your area! The K-pop group is kicking off the U.S. leg of their "Born Pink" world tour with concerts in Dallas and Houston.

After five more shows in the U.S., the group will head to Europe for the second leg of the tour. Their last concert will be in Amsterdam in late December.

Tickets will be available to the public by Sept.16, the same day they release their "Born Pink" album. But there are ways for fans to snag their tickets a few days early.

To get access to those early tickets, you have to register on Weverse for the BLINK MEMBERSHIP EARLY BIRD or BLINK MEMBERSHIP presales. You have until Sept. 8 at midnight (Wednesday night to Thursday morning) to register and get your account verified.

If your account's verified by then, you'll get a unique presale code on Sept. 13 to access the fan club presale. Those with verified EARLY BIRD accounts will get to buy their tickets at 10 a.m. Fans with the regular BLINK MEMBERSHIP can get tickets starting at 11 a.m.

You could also register for the general presale between now and Sept. 13 at midnight. Those accounts do not need to be verified.

Those tickets will be available on Sept. 15, the day before they're available to the public.