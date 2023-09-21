Beyoncé's on her way to North Texas! Here's what to expect.

Whether you're flocking to the Beyhive or you're looking to avoid it, there are some things you should know.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour has been buzzing across social media, and it'll soon be time for North Texas to flock to (or flee from) the hive.

The Texas native is set to perform at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Sep. 21.

Whether you're planning (or hoping) to be there - or you're looking to be as far away from the show as possible - there are some things you should know ahead of time.

Keep this handy, because we'll be adding more info as we learn about it.

Here's what we've got so far:

What time will the parking lot and doors open?

No info on that yet.

What time will Beyoncé go on stage?

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but from what's been shared on social media, don't expect the queen to arrive on time.

Based on this Reddit thread from fans that went to her earlier stops, she'll most likely hit the stage sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

How long will the show last?

Based on a quick Google search, expect her concert to run for about three hours.

Are there still tickets left?

Yes! Prices vary depending on where and what day you buy them.

Here are the starting prices we've found as of Sept. 4:

How should I prepare for the concert?

1. If you're bringing a bag, it has to be small and/or clear

AT&T Stadium is limiting its bag policy for safety reasons. According to their rules for Beyoncé's show, you can bring the following

A clear tote bag no larger than 1 foot tall, 1 foot wide, and 6 inches thick.

OR A gallon-sized resealable plastic bag

AND a small clutch no larger than 4.5 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide

2. Beyoncé's asking fans to wear silver

The singer posted on her Instagram story in late August asking concertgoers to wear their best silver fashion for her future shows.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody [will be] mirroring each other's joy," she wrote in her story post.

If you need any outfit ideas, check out what people have worn so far for the tour.

3. Be ready for the Mute Challenge

During her song "Energy," Beyoncé will go completely silent after the line, "Look around, everybody on mute." The challenge is for concertgoers to be as quiet as possible until the song continues.

A few cities have done well, but Atlanta's been crowned the challenge winner so far.

If you make any noise during the challenge, don't be surprised if people near you look at you funny.

Atlanta wins Beyoncé’s mute challenge on the Renaissance World Tour.



pic.twitter.com/HDALgIFv6Y — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 12, 2023





Is anyone else performing?

Good question, but no solid answer as of Sept. 5.

Beyoncé and her House of Chrome have been the only ones confirmed for almost every concert, but there have been a few surprise performances here and there.

One of the most notable ones was when Diana Ross sang during her birthday concert in California. Other surprise openers included rapper Offset, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar and raising rapper Doechii.

It was Beyoncé running on stage to give Diana Ross a hug & her love for me! 🥹😩 What a legendary, iconic moment! You can tell just how special this was for Beyoncé! #RENAISSACEWorldTour 🩶 pic.twitter.com/gxtfrPiJS0 — ɳick 💆🏽‍♂️ (@Creat1ve) September 5, 2023

Will Blue Ivy perform in Dallas?

Beyoncé's oldest daughter Blue Ivy has been coming to the stage for almost every concert. The 11-year-old comes in for "My Power," perfectly during the line "This that bloodline / On the front line, ready for war."

She also joins the dancers during her mother's song, "Black Parade."

Blue Ivy performs on Beyonce birthday in LA night 3 and absolutely EATS #RenaissanceTour #BlueIvy #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/d5TNGt7mgo — dcharts (@xdcharts) September 5, 2023

Did we miss anything? Let our writer know by tweeting @BriahnH or emailing bhawkins@wfaa.com.