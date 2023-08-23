An old North Texas YMCA was turned into an immersive art house. Now, there's one more chance to see it!

"Surreal Pop" in Bedford has three rooms and an empty swimming pool featuring projections from a variety of historical art movements.

BEDFORD, Texas — What do you do with an old YMCA building before it undergoes a remodel?

The City of Bedford has partnered with a Dallas-based projection mapping company to create an interactive art show called "Surreal Pop: An Immersive Experience of Momentous Art Movements."

Lightware Labs installed more than two dozen projectors in three rooms -- and an empty swimming pool -- to feature four types of art: impressionism, surrealism, pop art, and optical illusion art.

One room features photos of Bedford turned into impressionist paintings using artificial intelligence. City of Bedford Cultural Arts Manager Krissi Oden and Cultural Arts Assistant Jessica Green painted and curated pieces featured in the exhibition.

The largest immersive exhibit at "Surreal Pop" is only open after 8:30 p.m. Lightware Labs uses two projectors perched atop towers to project bright, colorful surrealist designs into the Y's empty swimming pool. Guests may climb into the pool to be immersed in the artwork or may enjoy looking at the works from outside the pool for a wider view.



In addition to the interactive art, local artists will be selling their works at a pop-up art market. The Bubble Bus will be on-site to sell drinks. And, exclusively for the final run of "Surreal Pop," a screen printer will be making custom t-shirts for guests.