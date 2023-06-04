Barbie Land is coming to North Texas!

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Barbie's set to hit the theatres soon, and she's painting the world pink along the way, including in North Texas.
From July 19 to 23, EVO Entertainment in Southlake's Town Square will be "Destination: Barbie Land."
The goal of Barbie Land, according to EVO, is to celebrate, "individuality, glamour, and the power of dreams."
Guests are invited to visit in their best Barbie or Ken clothes and walk the red carpet.
There will be three destinations at the venue that you can check out for free.
- The Barbie beach club, a tropical twist on Barbie's charm, decked out with pam trees, light-up chairs, and photo-op instillations
- Barbie Disco Dance Floor with lights, groovy beats, and a dance floor to show of your movies and your style
- Barbie Glam Boutique with a glitter glam station, photo-ops, Barbie-inspired fashion, and more to celebrate "individuality, style, and the transformative power of fashion."
