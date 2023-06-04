Barbie Land is coming to North Texas!

"Destination: Barbie Land" will be at EVO Entertainment in Southlake for the movie's opening weekend.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Barbie's set to hit the theatres soon, and she's painting the world pink along the way, including in North Texas.

From July 19 to 23, EVO Entertainment in Southlake's Town Square will be "Destination: Barbie Land."

The goal of Barbie Land, according to EVO, is to celebrate, "individuality, glamour, and the power of dreams."

Guests are invited to visit in their best Barbie or Ken clothes and walk the red carpet.

There will be three destinations at the venue that you can check out for free.

