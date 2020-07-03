AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday afternoon, the City of Austin and South by Southwest (SXSW) organizers announced that the massive festival is canceled for the first time in its 33-year history. But there are still plenty of large events scheduled in the Austin area in the coming weeks!

Rodeo Austin is set to start next week. That event, which runs from March 14 through 28, is expected to draw at least 255,000 people. Rodeo Austin said Friday that it was advised its events can continue as planned, releasing the following statement:

"Currently, the Rodeo Austin management team is working closely with City and County officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Rodeo Austin takes public health and safety extremely seriously and will continue to be guided by City and County officials to determine if modifications to our events are necessary. At this time, Rodeo Austin has been advised by County officials there is no immediate reason to cancel our events."

Sixty-four of the world's top golfers will descend on Austin for the fifth consecutive year for the PGA's 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at the Austin Country Club later this month. That event will be held from March 25 through 29.

The 91st annual ABC Kite Fest will be held at Zilker Park on March 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Urban Music Fest is still scheduled to be held on March 27 and 28. Organizers said their team is actively monitoring statements from Austin Public Health and "will communicate any action to attendees" before the festival.

Texas Relays is also still scheduled to be held that weekend from March 27 through 30.

And the Austin Food and Wine Festival happens next month, from April 24 through 26.

Travis County's interim health authority said just because SXSW has been canceled, it doesn't mean other events have to be canceled too.

"I want to be clear: this does not mean we have to cancel all mass gatherings. It does mean we have to take a more careful look at how we need to mitigate that threat," Dr. Mark Escott said.

The City said its medical team will look at each of the still-scheduled spring events, weigh the pros and cons and decide if each should go on.

