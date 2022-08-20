'This means so much': Austin Pride festival, parade back after two-year hiatus due to pandemic

This is the first time the events return since 2019.

The annual Austin Pride celebration was back in Downtown Austin on Saturday.

The 30th annual event returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined events were expected to attract more than 400,000 people.

It was an all-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, complete with vendors, performances, food, drinks and more. The Pride Festival was held at Fiesta Gardens and once the festival wrapped up, the parade filled the downtown area as participants and spectators flooded Congress Avenue.

Attendees spoke of unity and celebrating one another.

"It's amazing it's a celebration of everybody. You are who you are. Come as you are and you will be loved," Rachel Stabeno said.

"It means family. It means celebration it means unity. Everyone we should all love each other no matter what." Tamara Collins said.

The Austin Police Department warned people in the area about delays, heavy traffic and road closures in the area as a result of the parade.

