Prost! Oktoberfest in Addison tickets go on sale this week

The four-day Addison Oktoberfest has been named one of the country’s most authentic celebrations by Forbes and USA Today.

ADDISON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a Good Morning Texas report from the 2021 Addison Oktoberfest.

Prost, North Texas!

Raise a glass and enjoy a German sausage and schnitzel in Addison Circle Park for one of the country's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations, according to Forbes and USA Today.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at addisonoktoberfest.com.

The Addison Oktoberfest will take place from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, featuring German entertainers in authentic costumes performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, interactive games, dachshund races and children’s entertainment.

Event organizers say a special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier will be served along with several types of German sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, giant pretzels and more.

Organizers said they expect approximately 50,000 fans to attend this year's event.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 18, admission is free for all visitors. On Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, admission is $10. Kids 9 years old and younger get in free all weekend.

Attendees can purchase the Addison Oktoberfest Paket, which costs $40 and includes one two-day pass (Friday and Saturday), one commemorative .5L stein, two Paulaner biers and one commemorative lapel pin. With the Addison Hotelpaket, attendees can book an Addison Oktoberfest hotel package and enjoy special rates on quality accommodations, two single-day general admission tickets, two Paulaner biers, two commemorative lapel pins, and two commemorative .5L steins (while supplies last).

Here are the hours of the event:

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022: 6 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022: noon – midnight

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022: noon – 5 p.m.

For more information on Addison Oktoberfest, visit the event website here.