'Celebrating community': Dallas creative gala honors the future, silver lining in HIV/AIDS treatment

On the 40th benchmark of the HIV pandemic, "A Gathering" will highlight the "chosen family" that brought joy during tragic times.

DALLAS — After a nine-year hiatus, a special event is returning to the Dallas arts community. Groups from different artforms are coming together to highlight the past, present, and future of treating HIV/AIDS in the U.S.

"A Gathering" will be performed one night only at the Winspear Opera House on Monday. The artists involved include Bruce Wood Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, DASH Ensemble, Damon Clark and many more.

Show co-producer Charles Santos has been involved in all three "Gathering" productions since its first show in 2011. He says this multi-layer piece stemmed from a dinner conversation where everyone talked about things they wanted to do.

"Mine was to take the model that we had built at the Paramount Theatre and make a completely original show highlighting the local talent," Santos said. "And [someone with] the AT&T Performing Arts Center said, 'You have to do it.'"

The first edition of "A Gathering" was a completely original piece involving over 150 people that produced it in about two months. One decade and two productions later, they're doing it almost all over again. Outside of two pieces, everything else in the show is being created new. They also gave themselves four months to get the show together.

Santos admits that the timing isn't much better than what they had 11 years ago, but the COVID pandemic gave them no choice but to act fast.

"Everyone is coming out of a lockdown. The dates in the Opera House are being booked up wildly in advance because everybody's trying to make up for lost revenues over the past two years," he said.

The production also has a slight shift in the theme. "A Gathering" was brought back this year mainly to mark the 40-year benchmark of HIV/AIDS, not only to acknowledge how things have changed over time, but also to celebrate supportive communities or "chosen families."

The topic stemmed from another conversation Santos had with a group of people about their experience with HIV over time, such as losing a loved one to the disease.

"This is really about celebrating community."

A major change to this year's showcase is an additional element of performance: drag shows. This year's "A Gathering" will include two two drag queens from The Rose Room in Dallas.

Santos pointed out that drag performers have been strong, fearless advocates against issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, so there was no hesitation to add them to the show.

"This community of artists, they make a living doing this artform. This is what they do every day," said Santos. "The drag community has really been for the LGBTQ+ community through the years with benefit performances, with lifting performances, through the whole thing."

Tickets are available now. As of Thursday afternoon, there are seats available for $35-50 before additional fees.

Prism Health North Texas has been in Dallas since the 1980s, helping people that are looking for affordable healthcare and sexual health wellness. CEO Dr. John Carlo points out that it includes treatment for HIV/AIDS.

"We started as an organization called 'AIDS Arms Inc.' Since 1986, we've been on the frontlines of taking care of people living with HIV or are at risk for HIV," he said.

Dr. Carlo says proceeds from "A Gathering" will help their group continue to improve for treatment. His hope is to soon provide a new medication called Cabenuva, a medication that patients would get injected every other month.

"We think it's a great opportunity to have alternatives to even taking pills, and so we're very excited about it, but it is very expensive," he said. "We need support to make sure that we can continue to offer those services and make things like this affordable for everybody."

Santos and Dr. Carlo come from two different fields, but they both see a connection between the arts and traumatic events like the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Santos said the virus drastically impacted the creative community as a whole.

"The arts community in the 90s was devastated by HIV/AIDS," he said. "We lost a lot of great talent throughout the years."

Dr. Carlo said creative works like "A Gathering" have an impact on how the disease is viewed and treated in the U.S. Art was a creative outlet for people to channel their pain and suffering.

"I think ['A Gathering'] is a great way to connect the past, present and future, and really remind us of those interconnectedness to the arts community that has been such an important part of what we do with HIV/AIDS here in this country," he said.

What is the present and future of HIV/AIDS in the U.S.? According to Dr. Carlo, the good news is that treatment has greatly improved since the 80s. More people also understand that the virus doesn't specifically target the LGBTQ+ community.

But a cause of concern for him is the many people who aren't aware of their status. Organizations like Prism Health North Texas hope to eliminate the fear of a positive diagnosis.

"What really strikes me is the number of younger people - ages 13 to 24 - who do not know that they're living with HIV," he said. "It's also in communities of color more frequently as well, people that have less access to healthcare services."

Santos and Dr. Carlo both say "A Gathering" will send multiple messages to a variety of people, from those with little knowledge about HIV/AIDS to those who have some sort of experience with it. They both hope that anyone who sees it feels a sense of celebration and a call for advocacy.

"Whether they decide 'I'll do an AIDS walk' or 'I'll gonna participate in a breast cancer walk" or whatever - get involved. That's what we need to do," said Santos.