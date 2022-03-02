3 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

From music to sports, here's what's happening.

DALLAS — Your North Texas weekend guide is back!

Sounds like summer, cold drinks and sunshine: Soak it up with Hippie Sabotage.

The electronic duo is taking over The Factory in Deep Ellum Friday night. Tickets start at $30and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show follows at 8.

Tex-fest

Grab your boots and buckles for a Texas-sized good time in Downtown Carrollton! It's time for Tex-fest!

Filled with fun for everyone, you'll find a beer garden with tons of local vendors, live music, yard games and a mouthwatering village of food. Get this: you can even snap a pic with a live longhorn! (That'll look cute on Insta later.)

Tex-fest is happening Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m.

DFW Golf Show

Let's round it out with big names playing a big game.

The 10th annual DFW Golf show is happening this weekend, and the main stage is bigger than ever, with scheduled appearances by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, a couple former Cowboys and tons of pro-golfers, like Christie Kerr and Brittany Lang. You can check it out all weekend long at Dallas Market Hall.