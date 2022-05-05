26 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Watch the playoffs in Dallas, get on bended knee in Grand Prairie and celebrate the season in Fort Worth

From major sports events and springtime arts fests to shows from Boyz II Men and Coldplay, these are the top events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

DALLAS — This is a big weekend -- not just for Dallas sports fans, but also for your mother!

Don't have any plans figured out for this weekend yet, let along Mother's Day on Sunday?

Here are a few different options a whole array of people in your life can enjoy these next few days.

Friday

It's NBA playoff season once again, and the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns. It's not going great; the Mavs are down 2-0 in the series so far, so these upcoming home games -- the team also hosts the Suns at the AAC on Sunday -- will be critical if the team wants its playoff hopes to rebound. (Sorry.)

If you're an MFFL wanting to check out the Mavs as they continue their playoff push, click here for tickets.

Plus:

Saturday

Listen up, sports fans: The Mavs aren't the only Dallas team in the middle of playoff season! The Stars are currently trying to make it through the first round of the NHL playoffs themselves and find themselves in a fight against the Calgary Flames. The team just managed to squeak past the Las Vegas Golden Knights in an overtime shootout to make it here, and they're going to have to come back from behind again now, as the Flames already lead the series 1-0.

To cheer on the Stars live against the Flames in the playoffs, click here for tickets.

Plus:

Sunday

If your mom was alive and a teenager in the '90s, there's a pretty decent chance she was a fan of Boyz II Men. The group's ballads were in countless movies and TV shows throughout the decades, and they produced multiple smash hits on the radio throughout the years. Heck, this concert is even called "A Celebration for Mom" -- so, maybe check it out!

To get tickets to see Boyz II Men in concert, click here.