25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show or celebrate Oktoberfest!

There's plenty of bands, comedians, artists and others playing around DFW this weekend, along with some festivities to kick off Oktoberfest.

DALLAS — Yeah, I get it. It's super hot, it's definitely fall, but it certainly doesn't feel like it. I've already complained to Delkus about this. But with the start of Fall comes tons celebrations and events for the, hopefully, cooler weather and the annual holidays it brings. Those events kick off this weekend, so let's run down the best of the best.

Friday

Roxy Music w/ St. Vincent at AAC (Dallas)

This is a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music, an English rock band with work dating back to the '70s. But for any longtime Dallas music fans, this event is also a homecoming of sorts as St. Vincent makes her return to Dallas. The multi-Grammy award-winning artist is known across the country, but she got her start right here.

The Sept. 23 show starts at 8 p.m.

Plus:

Saturday

Margarita Festival at Las Colinas (Irving)

It may technically be autumn now, but it should still be hot enough to enjoy some margaritas outside. And this event has plenty, with more than 10 different varieties of margaritas to sample to vote on who has the best margarita in Irving. There will also be a live DJ, street tacos, an 'adult playground' and the chance to win a trip to Mexico.

This Sept. 24 event kicks off at noon for VIP ticket holders, 3 p.m. for general sampling ticket holders.

Plus:

Sunday

We couldn't finish off this list without highlight at least one Oktoberfest event, as this is the weekend it's traditionally kicked off. This Oktoberfest will actually be going on all weekend long in Fort Worth, and features a long lineup of German and polka music bands. along with a 'biergarten' and a German market. There will also be games such as stein-hoisting and barrel rolling, along with a 5k-run and a 20-mile bike ride if you're one of those people.