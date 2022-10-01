25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Red River Showdown, Mavs vs. Magic or something spooky

DALLAS — We're getting closer and closer to Halloween, which means a few different things. The temperature is dropping, there are more spooky events to enjoy and partake in, and basketball season is starting soon.
With all that said, there's plenty to go out and see this weekend, so let's go through it.
Friday
This is just a pre-season game, mind you. But if you're itching for basketball season to start, you can get an early look at this year's Mavs team on Friday as they face off against the Magic.
This will be just their second game of the pre-season after they just eked out a victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- The Doobie Brothers at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
- Train at Choctaw Casino (Durant, OK)
- Sara Evans at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- West side tunnel tour at 1700 Pacific Ave. (Dallas)
- JFK Assassination Tour at 646 Main St. (Dallas)
- Bonobo at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Rediscover Festival at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
Saturday
Considered by some the biggest college football game of the season, this showdown pits eternal rivals the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns against each other at the usual site of their showdown, the Cotton Bowl.
With the Sooners just recently getting massacred by TCU, they're sure to want to get back on the right track here.
Let's see if UT can stop that from happening.
- The Wicker Man at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- The Shining at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- Roger Waters at AAC (Dallas)
- Us at Main Street Garden Park (Dallas)
- Oktoberfest at Sons of Hermann Hall (Dallas)
- JFK Assassination Tour at 646 Main St. (Dallas)
- Dallas Mimosa Walk at Deep Ellum Outdoor Market (Dallas)
- Steve Vai at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Bonnie Raitt at Texas Trust CU Theater (Grand Prairie)
- Tracy Lawrence at Billy Bob’s Texas (Fort Worth)
- Oak Cliff Assembly Art Walk at 919 Morrell Ave. (Dallas)
Sunday
It's Halloween season, and what better way to celebrate that than with one of the most celebrated horror films of all time?
More than 40 years old, The Shining is one of the most influential, prolific films of all time from one of the most influential, prolific directors of all time, Stanley Kubrick. And now you have the chance to see it on the big screen how it was meant to be viewed.