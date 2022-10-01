x
Events

25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Red River Showdown, Mavs vs. Magic or something spooky

As we inch closer to Halloween, more and more seasonal options are opening up.

DALLAS — We're getting closer and closer to Halloween, which means a few different things. The temperature is dropping, there are more spooky events to enjoy and partake in, and basketball season is starting soon. 

With all that said, there's plenty to go out and see this weekend, so let's go through it.

Friday

Dallas Mavs vs Orlando Magic at AAC (Dallas)

This is just a pre-season game, mind you. But if you're itching for basketball season to start, you can get an early look at this year's Mavs team on Friday as they face off against the Magic. 

This will be just their second game of the pre-season after they just eked out a victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Saturday

Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl (Dallas)

Considered by some the biggest college football game of the season, this showdown pits eternal rivals the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns against each other at the usual site of their showdown, the Cotton Bowl. 

With the Sooners just recently getting massacred by TCU, they're sure to want to get back on the right track here. 

Let's see if UT can stop that from happening.

Sunday

The Shining at Texas Theatre (Dallas)

It's Halloween season, and what better way to celebrate that than with one of the most celebrated horror films of all time? 

More than 40 years old, The Shining is one of the most influential, prolific films of all time from one of the most influential, prolific directors of all time, Stanley Kubrick. And now you have the chance to see it on the big screen how it was meant to be viewed. 

