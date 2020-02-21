It may be a bit chilly out there, but there are a ton of things happening both inside and out this weekend throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

From a fancy ball to barks to beads, many of the events centered on Mardi Gras, which will be this coming Tuesday. But you've also got a lot of options for sporting events and concerts, too. And even a Mac and Cheese Festival.

Friday

1. Cheer on the Stars as they take on the reigning Stanley Cup Champions this Friday at the American Airlines Center.

It'll be a big game for the hockey team — it's just two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference lead.

The puck will drop against the Blues at 7:30 p.m. Tickets were starting at $70 as of 9 a.m Friday.

2. See the musical that's won 10 Tony Awards and a Grammy this weekend at the Winspear Opera House.

The Band's Visit is the story of just that — a band arriving lost in an off-the-beaten-path town in the desert and bringing the whole town together through music.

With shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, tickets start at $30.

3. Indie musician Rex Orange County comes to Dallas for a part of his Pony tour on Friday night.

The show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., at The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum for the musician who's worked with the likes of Tyler, The Creator.

Tickets prices were starting around $100 on different resale websites like SeatGeek and StubHub, but had sold out otherwise.

4. The Fort Worth Home and Garden Show begins on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

With hands-on gardening workshops, a charity plant sale, helpful home improvement products and beautiful gardens created by the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association, there is sure to be plenty to look at before you "spring" into action on your next project.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. For more information, click here.

5. The new Museum of Illusions Dallas is hosting its second After Hours event Friday night. Starting at 6 p.m., guests will get to watch a special illusionist performance, enjoy the exhibits and check out the cash bar from Bubble Tap Trailer. Treats will also be available from Kitty Bunny Bakery.

Tickets are $19 for adults, but guests who use code AFTERHOURS202 will get 15% off admission when purchasing online.

RELATED: The Museum of Illusions in Dallas may make you question reality

6. The Dallas Museum of Art is hosting a free late-night event centered on chemistry this month, with a special focus on the science of conservation and personal relationships.

Guests can sip on a Kir Royale as they learn about topics like how paintings are taken care of, the muses behind some of the world's masterpieces or the relationship of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

With live music all night long, the ticket price of just $10 for the public is a steal.

Saturday

7. Dash for the Beads in Oak Cliff to celebrate the arrival of Mardi Gras on Saturday morning. With a party, dancing, food trucks and vendors, the festivities all begin at 9 a.m. with a fitness focus-- a 1 mile walk, a 5K or a 10K.

The event is run by volunteers who use it to help raise money for programs in Oak Cliff schools.

Registration for the walk is $25, for the 5K is $40 and for the 10K is $70.

For more information, click here.

8. Have you ever wanted to see all the crazy tricks of The Harlem Globetrotters? Well, now you can.

The basketball acrobats will perform at 2 and 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

But wait, if you don't want to drive to Dallas to see them or can't make it Saturday? The Globetrotters will also be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $23.

9. Celebrate the arrival of Mardi Gras in a big way at the Boudin Ball hosted by Krewe de Roux.

With proceeds benefitting the North Texas Food Bank, this black-tie affair with live music, revelry and a royal court promises to be quite the event.

Hosted at Quixotic World in Deep Ellum, tickets cost $78 and include an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. The ball begins at 8 p.m.

10. Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is coming to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

The concert will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are going for as low as $45 for individuals and $115 for two or more people.

RELATED: Famed country artist Alan Jackson to play Dickies Arena this February

11. Celebrate Carnival at Te Deseo's rooftop on Saturday night in Dallas, with samba dancers and drummers, a DJ playing Latin beats and drink specials to transport you to Rio.

The fun starts at 8 p.m.

12. Ooey, gooey goodness is guaranteed at the Texas Mac and Cheese Festival this weekend in Arlington.

Hosted at Texas Live!, the 40 styles of Mac and Cheese, french fry and cheez whiz eating contests and lots of entertainment are sure to amuse both you and your tastebuds.

Tickets start at $25 and provide attendees entry, 10 Mac and Cheese vouchers and one drink voucher.

For more information, click here.

13. Want a different kind of Mardi Party? Then head to Legacy Hall in Plano for live jazz bands, jugglers, king cakes and Creole food.

Plus, you can get sip on a hurricane for $8 all the while.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

Sunday

14. Couldn't catch the Stars game on Friday? Don't worry, they'll take to the ice again on Sunday at the American Airlines Center.

This time, it will be against the Chicago Blackhawks. The game starts at 2 p.m. and tickets start at $60.

15. It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing. And this show's got it.

Watch one of the world's best big bands take the stage at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform jazz and swing classics starting at 3 p.m., with tickets priced at $45 and up.

16. Take a trip to historic downtown McKinney for the Krewe of Barkus, a Mardi Gras-themed celebration with lots of doggos. A parade, vendors, activities and costumes are all part of the line-up.

The event is free to the public and the parade begins at 2 p.m.

17. If you want a parade closer to Dallas, never fear-- Oak Cliff is holding its own Mardi Gras procession at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The parade route will run along Davis St. before going into the heart of Bishop Arts.

Floats will feature groups from across the community like schools, businesses, brass bands and lots of "New Orleans flare."

