It's almost time for the weekend, y'all!

And you know what that means-- the never-ending question, "What are we going to do this weekend?"

Here's a list with a few ideas to solve that problem at every price range.

Thursday

1. Make some memories and go watch the latest rendition of CATS at Music Hall at Fair Park. It's the classic Broadway show's last weekend in Dallas, so if you want to be taken to a different world, it's your last chance to do so.

Shows are at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., depending on the day. Ticket prices vary but start at $25.

Friday

2. Put on your best boots and head out to Billy Bob's on Friday for a show from the legendary Willie Nelson.

The show begins at 10:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. While tickets from Billy Bob's directly are sold out, you can still snag a seat from resale websites like Vivid Seats, which has a wide range of tickets available for the show from $56.

3. Dallas Zoo Lights opens up Friday night. Get ready to fully embrace the holiday season with more than one million twinkling lights, animal lanterns and plenty of fun festivities.

Zoo Lights runs through Jan. 5 on select nights from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for children.

4. Embrace your artsy side with 'Til Midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center and enjoy a free concert from several local artists before a free showing of "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

The museum will have tours, activities and games as part of the free event, along with plenty of snacks and a full bar service available until midnight.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and, you guessed it, goes until midnight.

5. Laugh the night away with comedian Joe Rogan at the American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. Friday.

Tickets start at $39.50 and doors open at 6 p.m.

6. Enjoy a captivating world premiere or two from Bruce Wood Dance at Moody Performance Hall this weekend.

With shows on Friday and Saturday, the company's "Harvest" is sure to be a show-stopper, with a piece featuring service members in honor of Veterans Day focused on the themes of brotherhood, nobility, courage and sacrifice.

Tickets range from $25 to $100.

Saturday

7. Help support the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and have a ball this weekend while dressed as a mad scientist.

Get ready to go "Back to the Future" at the museum's Mad Scientist Ball, which will feature several different acts and a DJ along with delicious dishes displayed throughout the museum.

And of course, there will be plenty of science experiments for those scientists in attendance. Tickets cost $250, or $100 for anyone under the age of 30.

8. Catch a basketball game at the American Airlines Center on Saturday as the Mavs take on the Toronto Raptors.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $28. Not a bad price, huh?

9. Go check out the Korean festival in Carrollton on Saturday to get your fill of all the K-Pop and Korean barbecue your heart desires.

The 2019 Annual Korean Festival of Dallas is hosted by the Korean Society of Dallas and the Korean American Development Foundation and runs from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free and the festival is located in Carrollton's Asian Town Plaza.

Expect big crowds -- more than 100,000 people attend each year.

10. Really get into the holiday spirit with the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker this weekend at McFarlin Auditorium at Southern Methodist University.

The classic Christmas tradition is set to Tchaikovsky's enduring score and will leave you with dreams of winter wonderlands in your head -- but maybe not sugar plum fairies, since this rendition has a few Russian twists on the tale.

Click here to get an idea of what to expect from this version. Times vary depending on the day, tickets start at $29.

Want more ideas for ways to celebrate the holidays? Check out WFAA's 2019 Holiday Guide for North Texas.

Have an upcoming event you'd like added for consideration? Send an email to jprohov@wfaa.com.

Also on WFAA: