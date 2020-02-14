Still haven't made Valentine's Day plans with your SO yet? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Go see a show:

1. Enjoy the musical stylings of Frank Obregon at The Balcony Club for just a $10 cover charge in Dallas for a special date night. Obregon, dubbed a "multilingual balladeer," goes from Tony Bennett to Nat King Cole to Sinatra to rock and roll and will croon to your heart's content in Italian, Portuguese, Spanish or English.

Swing along with him starting at 6:30 p.m.

2. Check out a screening of "Wild at Heart" on 35 mm film and watch as Nicholas Cage and Laura Dern heat up the screen at the Texas Theatre starting at 9 p.m. The 1990 film is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and to celebrate, the Theatre is going to have a live DJ post-screening.

Tickets cost $10.75 a piece. Click here for details.

3. Watch the American Baroque Opera Co. and Ballet Dallas perform "The Elements," a show featuring baroque music matched with modern ballet.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Hamon Hall in Dallas. Tickets are general admission and cost $29.

4. Catch contemporary artist JD Miller create one of his "Zen Acrylic" paintings live starting at 7 p.m. at Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas.

The event is free and open to the public. A collection of Miller's work will be on display that all focus on the emotion of love. For more information, click here.

5. Get lost in the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet as told by Avant Chamber Ballet in a performance starting at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

The company will feature Tchaikovsky's iconic score of the same name, as well as Balanchine's choreography. Tickets start at $20.

6. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform a love-themed program this weekend that includes a world premiere of a bassoon concerto by an American Indian composer, in addition to Tchaikovsky’s "Romeo and Juliet" and other compositions.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $57.

Experience a special event:

7. Head to the Perot Museum for a priceless experience-- a "gem-themed celebration of love." Romancing the Stone will allow guests to learn about romantic jewels, love and attraction, according to the museum's website.

Guests will get access to a full menu of food, along with activities ranging from geode cracking to brain dissections to DIY love potion fragrances, and of course a dance floor. Tickets cost $70 for members and $75 for non-members for the event that begins at 7 p.m.

Take a painting class:

7 & 8. Pinot's Palette in the Park Cities still has open spots for two different painting classes on Friday night. There's an "Amore Borealis Date Night" class from 6 to 8 p.m. and a "Van Gogh's Love Blossoms" class from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Both will have complimentary champagne, wine, appetizers and desserts.

Each cost $50 a seat.

9. Painting with a Twist in Mansfield is also hosting a series of love-centered classes this Valentine's, and one still has open spots. The BYOB class will teach participants how to paint a classic "love" tattoo.

The class costs $37 a seat and runs from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Try a tour:

10 & 11. Take a tour from Dallas by Chocolate for the big day, with lots of options still left for curious couples.

Two that stick out are the "Champagne and Chocolate Tour" and the Valentine's Speakeasy Tour."

Champagne and Chocolate begins at 6:30 p.m. and will cost you $61 a piece, while the speakeasy jaunt begins at 7 p.m. and is $99 a person.

For more tours and information, click here.