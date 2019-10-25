OK, so maybe spooky season isn't your thing. Or you just want to do something other than another Halloween bar crawl or visit to a pumpkin patch.

You're in luck. There's still plenty to do this weekend that has nothing to do with black and orange.

Friday

1. Aviation nerds and military history buffs, you'll want to check out this one. The Commemorative Air Force's Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow is this weekend at Dallas Executive Airport.

The air show runs Friday through Sunday and offers aircraft rides and tours, along with the chance to hear from the veterans who flew these planes when they were cutting edge technology.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Tickets range from free to $69. Click here for more information.

2. Head towards Dallas Market Hall for Flea Style this weekend, a one-of-a-kind flea market filled with trendy handmade and vintage goods that are fit to be on a Pinterest board or featured on Instagram.

If you want the VIP treatment, check it out on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. for $28. If you're ok with not being the first at it, then Saturday might be your best bet, with admission just at $5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plus, there will be plenty of photo ops and other activities to soothe your inner influencer.

3. Oktoberfest is not over yet, y'all! Go celebrate the finest brews to the tune of some polka music Friday and Saturday in downtown Plano with all the German food you could ask for at Steinfest 2019.

The festival has free admission and runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Don't miss the canine fashion show, the yodeling contests or the classic masskrugstemmen (stein-holding) competition.

4. Visit the Dallas Museum of Art before its Dior: From Paris to the World special exhibit ends Sunday. DMA is one of the few museums in the world chosen to host the traveling immersive experience into the world of haute couture that is Dior.

Get up close with more than 100 dresses, accessories, sketches and more from the design house's storied history and learn the story of its namesake, Christian Dior, along with its subsequent artistic directors.

With ticket time slots ranging from 10:15 a.m. to 9 p.m., there are still options available. Tickets are $25, with different discounts available. Children see it free.

5. Get cultured with a trip to Moody Performance Hall to see BODYTRAFFIC, an up-and-coming dance company known the world over for its work with renowned choreographers.

If you're a dance fan, you'll want to see this.

With shows at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, you've got two chances to watch four separate pieces in the program. Tickets range from $25 to $75, with most available tickets on the upper end of that price range.

Saturday

6. Make your way to the Kidd Springs neighborhood of Dallas for the Dallas Festival of the Arts to find some beautiful visual artwork this Saturday and Sunday.

With more than 75 painters, photographers, sculptors, metal and leather artisans, glass blowers and jewelers, you're bound to find something you'll want to take home with you.

But if you don't, you'll have the chance to create your own masterpiece during a hands-on art activity after watching the masters at work in a demonstration. Plus, there'll be live entertainment and plenty to eat, so what's not to love?

Admission is free.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information.

7. The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will make its way through Dallas on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for research into a cure for breast cancer during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The race will start at NorthPark Center bright and early: organizers are kicking off events starting at 6 a.m., with the first portion of the run and walk starting at 8 a.m. To register, click here.

8. Hockey fans, the team is in town! Watch the Dallas Stars take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets start as low as $25.

9. Support the Aga Khan Foundation's mission of alleviating global poverty by joining its Walk, Fun Run and 5K on Saturday at Frisco Square.

Registration for the 5K is $35, while the Fun Run is $15 and the walk is free. Onsite registration is available the morning of, but participants are encouraged to register online beforehand if possible.

And it's more than just a run. The Foundation will host Village-In-Action activities, a canned food drive, a petting zoo with pony rides, an art exhibit, live entertainment and much more. All the action starts at 7:30 a.m.

10. Is that a bird? Or a plane? No, no, it's you at this event! Be a superhero to a child in need by participating in the CASA Superhero Run/Walk on Saturday in downtown Arlington.

Yes, this does involve a costume, but no, it's not Halloween-related.

Bring your finest capes and spandex for the 1-mile fun run and villain chase or the 5K course and you might even win best costume of the group. Plus, you can attend superhero training academy and witness a few special appearances from those we all know and love, along with lots of other fun activities.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a group that advocates for abused and neglected children throughout the judicial process.

Tarrant County is currently looking for CASA volunteers.

11. Looking for a magical Saturday or Sunday evening? Then consider Shin Lim's show at the Majestic Theatre Dallas.

His sleight-of-hand-tricks were impressive enough to help him win season 13 of America's Got Talent and his "dancing digits" often leave people asking, "How did he do that?"

The cost to be amazed? It starts at $32 for the Saturday matinee. For show times and tickets, click here.

12. Park and Palate Grand Taste is taking over Klyde Warren Park on Saturday afternoon to spread the culinary delights of Dallas to the public all while raising money to maintain the park.

Forty of Dallas' best chefs will come out for the event, along with 30 wine and spirit brands. Plus, there will be plenty of fun activities on the lawn like pop-up shops, lawn games, music and cookbook signings.

VIP tickets to try some of the city's tastiest treats will cost $125 for early access at noon while general admission tickets will set you back $75 to get in at 1 p.m. The event runs until 4 p.m.

Sunday

13. It's your chance to meet Andrew Rea, otherwise known as Babish, at 8 p.m. Sunday at Wyly Theatre in Dallas. A YouTube personality well known for his kitchen creations, Binging with Babish now has a cookbook to teach other aspiring chefs how to make recipes from their favorite shows and movies.

You can choose to get a VIP ticket for a meet and greet photo opp along with a signed copy of the book or go for the general ticket, $45, which includes a pre-signed copy of the cookbook.

