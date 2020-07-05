Zoë Kravitz Really Gets 'Offended' When People Ask When She'll Have a Baby With Husband Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz is over people assuming she's going to have a baby.

The 31-year-old actress got candid about being asked about becoming a mom after getting married to Karl Glusman. While on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, Kravitz explained that she finds it "annoying" that women get asked that type of question more than men.

"A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so," Kravitz explained. "So, I don't know. Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just 'cause of work, and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time."

Kravitz added that she's not certain about having kids anytime soon, and part of her wishes she didn't have that uncertainty.

"I have a lot of female friends who have always known they've wanted kids, and part of me is jealous of women who just know," she explained. "It's kind of like people who know what they want to do for a living and people who don't. It's a luxury to know what you want to do and to know where you're heading."

Kravitz and Glusman threw a wedding at her father's, Lenny Kravitz's, home in Paris last June, after reportedly tying the knot in a civil ceremony.

When asked how she knew that her husband was the one, she told Shepard that she felt like she's "known him my entire life."

"He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met, and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t," she elaborated. "There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing."

"We have a history. It feels like, you know, how sometimes you have a weird part of your personality only your friends know from when you were young? We have that same part of our personalities, if that makes sense," she added.

For more on Kravitz, watch below.