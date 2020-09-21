Zendaya on Historic Emmy Win and New 'Bridge' Episodes of 'Euphoria' (Exclusive)

Zendaya made history on Sunday as the youngest person to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and she's "incredibly grateful." The 24-year-old Euphoria star opened up about her big win (she's also the second Black actress to win in her category) and what fans can expect from season 2 of the HBO series while speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier.

"It's...I mean, beyond," shared Zendaya, who was visibly shocked by her win. "I don't even know how to describe how I feel right now. I'm incredibly grateful and honored."

"I mean, just to have my family here, and that love and that support in this room meant so much to me -- to be able to share this moment with all of them," she added. "I'm just happy and grateful and just ... a lot of emotions happening. You know, the stressful part is over."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, stars participated in this year's Emmys from the comfort (and safety) of their own home. Many were surrounded by family, but Zendaya may have had the biggest -- and most excited -- crew behind her.

"We had Mom over here, we had my sister over here, we had my dad over here, my nieces, the whole shebang. Probably all of them [were excited], to be honest," Zendaya told ET. "I'll have to watch it back and see everybody's reactions myself."

Euphoria fans are just as delighted, and ready to see more of Zendaya in season 2.

"All I can really say is that season 2 won't happen for a while, but we do have a couple bridge episodes that we're shooting currently that aren't really part of season 1 or season 2 but kind of give people a little something different with Euphoria to hold us over a little bit until we're able to do a full season 2," she said. "But I'm very happy with the work that we're doing so far, and I can't wait for everyone to see it, really."

For now, the actress is going to "chill out" and enjoy her Emmy win. "I have my family here, all who have moved out of the camera view and are trying to whisper and be quiet," she said with a smile. "We're just gonna hang out, relax, have some fun, play some music, eat some food -- you know, nothing too crazy."

