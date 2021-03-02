Zendaya Has a Very Creative Way to Convince Herself to Workout Every Day

Zendaya used an unusual tactic to stay active during quarantine. The 24-year-old Euphoria star appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed how she motivated herself to work out.

"I figured that I should do more physical activity," she explained. "I was like, 'I need to start getting my blood pumping. I need to be outside more. I can't just stay inside and not do anything all day.'"

Zendaya enlisted her assistant, who lives with her and whom she considers "like my brother," to keep her active daily, but added her own creative twist to the experience.

"Every day, because I missed acting so much... to inspire me to go downstairs and workout, I would wear different wigs, because I have a whole collection of wigs from all the red carpets that I've done," she said. "I wear a different wig, come down in a different character, and try to entertain him, to make him laugh every single day."

The daily characters provided Zendaya with "some inspiration" at a time when she was "itching to play a character."

"Let me tell you, it's motivating," she said. "It got me outside."

In addition to her daily wigs, Zendaya spent her time in quarantine making her new film, Malcom and Marie, a deep dive into a couple's relationship, which also stars John David Washington.

"I've only played teenagers on television. I think people often forget that I'm grown," Zendaya told ET of playing an adult woman in the film. "A lot of people have grown up with me, so I get that to a degree. But I am a grownup. Believe it or not, I am a grown woman. And so is Marie."

Malcolm & Marie will premiere on Netflix Friday, Feb. 5.