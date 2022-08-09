Zac Posen Engaged to Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball

Zac Posen is happily in love! The fashion designer announced his engagement to New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball on Monday with a sweet snap.

"Engaged 💍 8.8.22," Posen captioned the image, in which he and Ball share a kiss in the desert. The carousel of photos also includes highlights throughout their relationship, including a boat ride, Harrison on stage, and an engagement ring.

Ball also posted an announcement image on his own page, showing the couple standing between two giant arrows with the caption: "GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S) 💘"

The engagement comes just after Posen debuted a new line of inclusive wedding jewelry in collaboration with Blue Nile in June. The collection "was purposefully designed to represent love, regardless of gender," Posen told Brides. "The traditional idea of marriage is evolving, and the wedding category is finally starting to reflect that."

Posen has long been a beloved staple of the bridal gown industry. He designed custom looks for both Ellen Degeneres and Portia di Rossi on their wedding day, as well as a gorgeous Grace Kelly-inspired reception dress for Princess Eugenie.

Congratulations to the happy couple!