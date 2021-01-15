Zac Hanson and Wife Kate Expecting Baby No. 5

The Hanson family continues to grow! Zac Hanson and his wife, Kate, are expecting their fifth child together. The couple will welcome a baby boy in March, per People. Zac, who is the youngest Hanson in the group, and his Kate are already parents to daughters Junia, 10, and Mary, 4, and sons John, 12, and George, 7.

The drummer and his wife started dating in 2001 and tied the knot in June 2006. In November, Zac wished his lady love a happy birthday with a sweet post.

"Happy birthday 🎉 🎂 to my favorite person in the world @kathrynthanson just as beautiful as the day we met 20 years ago," he wrote.

Zac's news comes a month after his big brother, Taylor Hanson, welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl named Maybellene Alma Joy, with wife Natalie.

"Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number," Taylor wrote in December.

Isaac Hanson and his wife, Nicole, have three kids; Clarke, 13, James, 12, and Nina, 6.

ET spoke with the brothers back in 2017, where they opened up about finding love while on the road. All three met their now-wives “in some form or another” at their shows.

“They all [the wives] know that the reason why we met them was because they weren’t, like, screaming and throwing themselves at us at all,” Isaac said.

“They're all like, ‘We won!’” Taylor quipped. “I mean, you hope that they are fans to a degree. Otherwise, they'd be nuts. They'd go crazy! You have to appreciate what you do. … If you start with the idea of, ‘Oh, are our wives fans of what we do?’ Hopefully you are as big a fan or a bigger fan of them, and that's the whole idea. The premise of them being enthusiastic about our occupation is part of the package."

