Zac Efron Will Star in a Reboot of Stephen King's 'Firestarter'

For once, Zac Efron won't be the hottest thing on set. ET can confirm the actor-turned-docuseries host has signed on to star in the upcoming reboot of Firestarter.

Set to be a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 novel -- about a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency -- Efron will presumably fill the father role. (David Keith played the part in the 1984 adaptation.)

The original starred Heather Locklear, Martin Sheen and an 8-year-old Drew Barrymore, the latter of whom's door producers should be banging down to work out a cameo.

Firestarter hails from Universal and Blumhouse, with Keith Thomas (The Vigil) directing from a script by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills). Martha De Laurentiis, who was as an associate producer on the '84 movie, will now executive produce.

This is only the latest reboot Efron has signed on to, following reports earlier this year that he is set to star in a Three Men and a Baby remake for Disney+. So, no matter which project makes it to the screen first, prepare for the year of the Zaddy.