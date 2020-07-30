YouTuber Nicole Thea's Family Marks Her Birthday With Sweet Tribute 3 Weeks After Her Death

Nicole Thea will live on in her family's hearts. The late YouTuber would have turned 25 on Wednesday, and her loved ones marked the occasion with a touching gesture. Thea's boyfriend, Global Boga, took to Instagram to share photos and videos from a balloon release held in her honor. Thea died on July 11. She was pregnant, and her son, whom she planned to name Reign, tragically died as well.

"Baby girl my Shawty my Queen," Boga began his post. "I have a lot to say, a lot on my mind & no one on this planet can understand what I am going through in my life. The pain can’t be explained. TODAY IS YOUR 25th BIRTHDAY & IM FILLED WITH THE MOST PAIN YET IM GLAD I COULD AT ATLEAST MAKE YOUR DAY SPECIAL."

"I WILL LOVE YOU EVERYDAY ALL NIGHT ALL MY LIFE. REIGN WILL PROTECT YOU & MAKE IT REIGN CONTINUESLY DOWN HERE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN R2 MY NICO NICO MY GO BOGA MY OKAYYYYYY MY SAVIOUR MY HERO MY WORLD I WILL MAKE YOUR NAME & LEGACY REIGN MY ENTIRE LIFE & BEYOND. REIGN 💙THEA🤍 R2🖤," he added.

Thea's mom also honored her on Instagram. "Happy 25th Birthday Nicole. ❤️ You are my beautiful baby girl who I miss terribly.🙏🏾," she wrote. "My heart aches every moment of every day. 💔😰You have always been a good girl, always helping those in need no matter how big or small. You loved life & inspired so many people including me, so thank you. 😘."

"I am so proud of everything that you achieved & the plans you had clearly they were to big for this world. But in your memory we will continue to do the projects you had started & those you had planned. Today we will celebrate your 25th & you will NEVER be forgotten. Look after our little Reign💙," she continued. "I am proud that you are my daughter. I MISS YOU & LUV YOU FOREVER, until we meet again. Luv Mama xxx ❤️."

Thea's cause of death has not been made public, but her family believes she may have suffered a heart attack. In an Instagram post at the time, they expressed that their "hearts are truly broken. "We are struggling to cope with what has happened," they wrote.

