YouTuber FaZe Rug to Star in First Feature Film (Exclusive)

FaZe Rug is making moves! The YouTuber is set to star in his first feature-length film, ET has exclusively learned.

Rug, a longtime member of prominent gaming organization FaZe Clan, already has a huge audience, with over 27 million followers across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. The gamer, real name Brian Awadis, started his presence online by uploading Call of Duty highlight videos in 2012. He later joined FaZe Clan and expanded into content creation on YouTube.

The upcoming film is the first in a slate of movies taking FaZe Clan talent and turning them into a collective, cinematic universe. The project is part of an overall creative partnership between FaZe Clan and Invisible Narratives, founded by Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman, launching a brand-new form of entertainment that addresses the generational shift in content consumption.

"I am beyond excited to star in my first film!" Rug says in a statement. "This is a dream come true for me. The idea to blend the world of YouTube content into traditional films is a creative adventure that I’m so proud to be a part of."

"It’s his time and it’s our time," FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink adds. "This is the moment where YouTube and Hollywood finally collide. Not only do we have an incredible team and thoughtful concept to take the leap from the smallest screen to the largest screen, FaZe Rug is also the perfect lead actor to kick it off."

The untitled film will be directed by Gregory Plotkin (Hell Fest, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension). Simon Boyes will write the script. Goodman and Sugerman will produce for Invisible Narratives, along with Lee Trink and Nikhil Jayaram of FaZe Clan.

In addition to projects with Invisible Narratives, FaZe Clan recently launched FaZe Studios, a venture created with the purpose of delivering a wide array of longform content aimed at youth culture. Alongside Michael Sugar of Sugar23, FaZe Studios will curate and produce TV and film projects as cultural arbiters of the Gen Z and millennial space.