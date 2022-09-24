'You' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed: Meet the New Characters in Intriguing Teaser

Joe Goldberg is back with a new persona -- and he's as creepy as ever.

Netflix's dark thriller, You, returns with Penn Badgley as the charming killer for the upcoming fourth season, which will be split into two parts. Part 1 will drop Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while Part 2 will launch a month later on Friday, March 10.

The new teaser, debuting during the streamer's virtual Tudum event Saturday, revealed the character Joe has taken on as he begins a new chapter in London. "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in L.A. or the doting husband in the suburbs, no, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself," Joe narrates the video, revealing his alter ego to be Professor Jonathan Moore. "I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond."

"Living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will," he says, meaning it quite literally as season 4's cast of characters -- mostly new -- introduce themselves, from Tati Gabrielle's Marienne, who returns for another season, to Ed Speleers' buttoned-up Rhys.

"Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time, I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. I must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues," Joe says. "Unfortunately with friends in high places, there usually comes others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling, or should I say, pushed to their social death."

"The question is: by whom?" he eerily warns.

Notable additions who may become Joe's unfortunate next victim, as revealed in the video, are Lukas Gage's Adam, Charlotte Ritchie's Kate, Tilly Keeper's Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman's Nadia, Aidan Cheng's Simon, Niccy Lin's Sophie, Eve Austin's Gemma, Dario Coates' Connie and Ozioma Whenu's Blessing.

Watch the season 4 teaser below.

ET spoke with Badgley in June while he was in the middle of filming You about what viewers can expect with Joe now living abroad. The actor shared that while the DNA of the show still remains, season 4 will feel slightly different.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," he hinted. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."