'You' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

Joe Goldberg's twisted story is finally coming to an end. Netflix announced on Friday that You has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

In a statement, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter confirmed that they'd always conceived the show as a "five season journey," with the upcoming final season returning Joe (Penn Badgley) to New York City following his bloody adventures in Los Angeles, San Francisco and London.

"We’re proud to see how You has captivated audiences around the world, becoming an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series for Netflix US and Canada. "We’re excited -- and a bit terrified -- to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending."

ET spoke with Badgley about Joe's homecoming with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) at the end of You season 4, after coming clean to her about the most sordid details of his past. While the couple made a promise to "keep each other good," the actor hinted that the bevy of monetary and logistical resources his character now finds himself with is only going to help Joe continue to access his dark side -- especially after the reveal that Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) is still very much with him.

"Well, clearly he's back home in New York... But now he's sort of got unlimited resources. He actually has the power he's not had," Badgley said of Joe's latest chapter. "With Love and the Quinn family, he had power but he didn't want it. He didn't want to take it. He didn't want -- the family didn't really want to give it to him. I think now, he's really embracing his lower nature. He's letting the animal take over the human basically. He's letting the predator take over his... heart."

The 36-year-old actor theorized just what this might mean for Joe moving forward. "He's probably going to be just quite unhinged, I guess," he speculated. "I don't know though, I really don't know."

Plus, there's the not-so-small fact that Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who's since reunited with her daughter, Juliette, after being stuck in the cage all this time, is still alive after she successfully faked her own death -- unbeknownst to Joe -- and Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), whom Joe framed for Edward's murder, is locked up behind bars, but well aware of who he is and what he's done.

"That's true, that's true. And one of them is in prison and one of them is in hiding," the actor said of Nadia and Marienne, acknowledging that season 5 could be a season of revenge.

"I will say, Greg Berlanti pitched me on an end and I thought it was brilliant," the actor shared. "I can't tell you what it is. He pitched it to me like a year and a half ago before I knew it was happening, season 4. He also told me how he thought it would end in season 5 and I thought, 'Yeah, that's great.'"

As for the Kate of it all, Badgley believes "she's the last meaningful relationship he'll be in." "I don’t think there’s another one coming down the pike," he said, before proposing, "Yeah, I think she's his endgame."

Does that mean she'll actually survive their relationship and make it out alive? Badgley isn't so sure.

"Together forever? Well, no I don't think that," he said with a laugh. After all, Joe still has a killer's mindset, especially with Rhys still spinning in his mind. "No, I don't think that relationship's going to last but it's the last for Joe. That's not even a spoiler, I don't know," Badgley theorized.

You seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.