Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of Her 'Sunshine' Gigi Hadid and Her Baby Girl

Yolanda Hadid is showing off her adorable granddaughter. On Saturday, Gigi Hadid's mom couldn't help but share a sweet snap she captured of her eldest daughter holding her baby girl in her arms.

In the Instagram pic, the 25-year-old model snuggles up to her little one and is seen kissing her on the cheek. Yolanda added a sun sticker that reads "you are my sunshine" on her post. Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September. The two have only shown glimpses of their daughter, and have yet to share her name.

Instagram Story

Just last month, Yolanda fawned over her family's new addition, writing, "❤️ My heart is expanding with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," alongside a photo of herself holding her granddaughter's tiny hand. "She is an angel sent to us from above....."

"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰," she added.

Gigi, on her end, has been sharing little updates on her Instagram about life as a mother. For Thanksgiving, she posted a sweet pic of her nuzzling up to her daughter's head.

Just last month, the new parents enjoyed their first date night since welcoming their bundle of joy with Yolanda as babysitter. The two enjoyed a home-cooked meal consisting of sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

"The couple has completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents and just had their first date night," a source told ET at the time. "Luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together."

"Gigi and Zayn have enjoyed taking time off work to focus on their relationship and daughter. [They] are more in love now than ever before," the source added. "They love being new parents, and every day is an adventure."

