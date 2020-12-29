Yolanda Hadid Shares Holiday Pics With Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Dua Lipa and Her Family

#Family! Yolanda Hadid is savoring precious family moments during the trying year that has been 2020.

The reality star took to social media on Monday to share a slideshow of photos showing how she spent Christmas with her family, including her famous daughters, Gigi and Bella, and son Anwar.

The clan were joined by Zayn Malik, who welcomed a baby daughter with Gigi in September, and Dua Lipa, who has been romantically linked with Anwar.

"One day, we will look back on this time and talk about what we learned, how we grew and how grateful we were to have each other...... #Christmas2020 #Family," Yolanda captioned the images.

The fun first photo showed the mom of three sporting festive novelty glasses with a red reindeer nose while posing with Dua, Bella and Gigi. Bella and Dua both rocked red candy cane glasses for the pic.

The next pic showed Gigi and Zayn opening up a cozy, winter outfit gifted to their baby girl.

The family also got to work creating gingerbread houses, on a red table laid out with icing, gingerbread and hot sauce! Yolanda shared some of the colorful creations on her Instagram stories.

Dua also shared photos from the festivities on her Instagram account, posting several images with Anwar.

