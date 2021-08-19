'Yellowstone' and Spinoffs Get Fall Premiere Dates

It's almost time to head back to Yellowstone. The hit series will return Nov. 7 on Paramount Network, it was announced on Thursday. The network also revealed the premiere dates for Yellowstone's two spinoff series.

Following Yellowstone's season 4 premiere, Paramount Network will air a special simulcast event for Mayor of Kingstown and 1883. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The show, starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley, will premiere Nov. 14 on Paramount+.

1883, meanwhile, is another look at Yellowstone's Dutton family. The show -- starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, with additional cast to be announced -- will follow the Duttons as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land -- Montana. 1883 will launch Dec. 19 on Paramount+.

The first promo for Yellowstone's upcoming fourth season was released last month, alongside a slate of new cast members.

Jacki Weaver will portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo will portray Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly will portray Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; and Finn Little will portray Carter, a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will appear in recurring roles, with Little signed on as a series regular. Will Patton has also been upped to series regular. And of course stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser will all be returning.

