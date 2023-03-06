'Yellowjackets' Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Teases a 'Very Satisfying' Start to Season 2 (Exclusive)

After breaking out with Yellowjackets season 1 and Scream 5, Jasmin Savoy Brown is back with new installments in both franchises. First, she'll reprise her fan-favorite role as Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream VI, which moves the action from Woodsboro to New York City as she and the other returning survivors face off with Ghostface once again, before appearing as Taissa Turner in the second season of the hit Showtime series.

While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith, the 28-year-old star teased what's in store for both projects.

"I'm not prepared for what's to come… I can't even get into it," Brown says when asked about the second season of Yellowjackets, which premieres at the end of March, just weeks after the theatrical debut of Scream VI on March 10.

While she'll be seen trying to survive another encounter with a masked killer during the latest installment in the slasher franchise, fans are also eagerly waiting to see what happens to Brown's character, who is one of the survivors of a plane crash that stranded her and her soccer teammates in wilderness, as winter sets in during the new episodes of the twist-filled drama series.

Showtime

"Like, whatever you are hoping is going to happen, it's worse than that. It's worse than that," Brown says, revealing that she's "seen episodes one and two, which are very satisfying."

"But it just gets worse and worse -- worse as in better -- and episode six is really disturbing and I've never seen anything like it before," she continues, before proclaiming that "Sophie Nélisse will be nominated for an Emmy this season."

Nélisse appears alongside Brown as one of the players named Shauna Shipman, who learned she was pregnant during season 1 and finds herself navigating an increasingly divided group of teens as they struggle to survive the changing seasons going into season 2.

Paramount Pictures

As for Scream VI, which marks her second time as Mindy as the young cast becomes more pivotal to the franchise, she admits there was a lot of pressure going in. "We just want to do right by our fans because this fan base is so committed and so passionate and loving and we see that in the beautiful art they make for us and the people that stand in line to, like, say hi at a premiere," Brown says.

"We're really grateful and we just want to make them happy," she adds.

One thing that will surely satisfy fans are all the references to previous films, especially thanks to the "shrine" seen in the trailers ahead of the film's release.

"That was crazy," Brown says of the setting where the characters find a collection of artifacts from the previous killing sprees. "It felt real. I mean, basically, it was a real museum and homage to the last five films because so many of those props were authentic [and] were from the past films."

"So, it was really cool," she concludes.