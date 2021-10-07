Woody Harrelson Gets in Physical Altercation After a Man Tries to Take a Photo of Him and His Daughter

Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical altercation, ET confirms. The incident occurred on Wednesday at 11:03 p.m. at Washington, D.C.'s Watergate Hotel.

A DC Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ET that a man was taking photos of Harrelson and his daughter, and that, when Harrelson approached the man and requested him to delete the photos, the man lunged at him.

Police told NBC Washington that the man appeared to be intoxicated as he took photos of Harrelson and his daughter on the hotel rooftop.

Per the outlet, Harrelson told officers that the man lunged at him "in an attempt to grab his neck," after the actor asked him to delete the photos. A witness also said the man lunged at Harrelson, the outlet reported.

Harrelson punched the man in what police called "apparent self-defense," per the outlet. Following the incident, the man was questioned in his hotel room, the outlet reported.

"No arrest has been made at this time," a police spokesperson told ET. "This case remains under active investigation."

Police told NBC Washington that charges are pending in the case, and noted that they will release the man's name when he is charged.

The 60-year-old actor is dad to three daughters with his wife, Laura Louie. They share Makani, 15, Zoe, 25, and Deni, 28. It is unclear which of Harrelson's daughters was with him at the time of the alleged incident.

Harrelson is in D.C. working on The White House Plumbers, an upcoming HBO miniseries about the Watergate scandal.