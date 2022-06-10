Woman Ezra Miller Allegedly Choked in Iceland Addresses Events Seen in Shocking Viral Video

A woman whom Ezra Miller appeared to choke and attack in Iceland in April 2020 is coming forward with her allegations of the bizarre incident.

Amid mounting controversy surrounding the Flash star, the woman opened up about her run-in with Miller outside a bar in Reykjavík, where Miller -- who identifies as nonbinary and uses "they/them" pronouns -- regularly frequented.

Speaking with Variety in a report published on Thursday, the woman recalled meeting Miller at the pub and sparking a conversation with the actor. The woman recalls seeing wounds on Miller's sandal-clad feet, and the actor claiming the injuries were the result of a fight.

The woman said she jokingly told Miller, "But just so you know, I could take you in a fight." She claims Miller replied, "You really want to fight?" Thinking Miller was playing along, the woman told the actor to meet her in the smoking area outside in two minutes.

She claims Miller initially took her remarks as a joke, but one of the woman's friends proceeded to instigate the situation, telling Miller that the actor didn't want to fight, and allegedly antagonizing him. "My friend didn’t have to say that... It was just a joke, obviously -- but [Miller] took that literally and got super mad and came running outside."

This led to the incident, which was captured on video and made headlines, in which Miller is seen yelling at the woman outside the bar, "Do you wanna fight? Is that the deal?"

The woman responds by putting her arms up as Miller approaches her and appears to grab her by the neck. Miller then appears to push the woman to the ground while holding on to her shoulder and neck.

“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t,” the woman stated. "All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!’"

The altercation was broken up by a bartender, Reynir, who claims Miller grabbed him by the throat and spit in his face -- notably during the early, pre-vaccine days of the coronavirus pandemic.

"[Miller] grabs me by the throat as I’m trying to usher them out the [back] door and tells me they’re not leaving,” Reynir alleged, adding that the actor claimed the woman’s friends had pushed them, "Which they didn’t."

"They proceeded to spit in my face several times, so with the final push I closed and locked the door,” Reynir told Variety.

The report also included an interview with a woman, Nadia, who detailed an incident she claims to have had with Miller at her home in Berlin this past February.

Nadia states that she and Miller had a consensual sexual encounter in early 2020, and had remained in contact and friendly with one another over the proceeding two years. Then, in February, Miller came to her apartment.

Nadia claims that their interaction was friendly, but that Miller's mood soured immediately when she said she didn't want them smoking in her apartment.

"That just set them off," Nadia told Variety. "I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of shit.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

"I asked them if they remember I told them I’m a descendant of Holocaust survivors, so why would they say that to me?” Nadia stated. "They answered, screaming at me, ‘Yes, but how many people of my family died?’ Because many people in their family died. I was like, Oh, OK, this is a game of who’s got the most trauma."

Nadia also claims that Miller went on an angry tirade, and told her, in part, "I’m a maker of planets. Tobacco is sacred." Nadia claims she persisted in telling Miller to leave for nearly half an hour and even called the police before Miller finally exited her apartment. She filed a police report and has since blocked the actor's number and has not had contact since that night.

Earlier this month, a Rolling Stone expose alleged that Miller has also been housing a woman and her children on a farm in Vermont in shockingly unsafe living conditions -- including loaded guns laying around the house, accessible by the children.

Miller has not yet publicly commented on the allegations leveled against him in recent months.