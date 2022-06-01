Wolfgang Van Halen Slams 'Pathetic and Heartless' Documentary on Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen is sharing exactly how he feels about a network airing a documentary focusing on "the last hours" of the late rock legend Eddie Van Halen, and Wolfgang also has a message for anyone who tunes in to watch it.

Wolfgang, 31, took to social media on Wednesday and blasted the Reelz network over its TV documentary special dubbed "Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen." The documentary's set to air Sunday evening but the son of the late guitarist is airing his disdain over the project, tweeting to his 343,000 followers on Twitter that he's disgusted.

"F*** @ReelzChannel, f*** everyone that works on this show, and f*** you if you watch it," Wolfgang tweeted. "F***ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless."

Wolfgang's mom and Van Halen's second wife, Valerie Bertinelli, also responded to Wolfgang's tweet and said, "Good Christ this is disgusting."

Van Halen died in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 65. In its official description of the documentary, the network paints Van Halen, in part, this way: "But behind his contagious smile, there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life." The description also touches on his "addiction issues for over 4 decades." It goes on to question how someone died from a disease that "had reasonable survival rates" while touting a "world renowned forensic pathologist" who "needs to [analyze] every detail of Eddie Van Halen's life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death."

Fans were equally disgusted with the network's plan to air the documentary. One fan wrote, "People suck, plain and simple. And Reelz, I'll boycott you and anything you ever try to do in the future to the ends of the earth, s**theads!"

Another fan replied, "absolutely adored your Dad! I saw them live & had a guitar pick of HIS! It was in front of all of my accolades in my room & I lost it when my childhood home burned. It was my most coveted, unreal, ‘dream’ possession. Don’t let any1 steal your joy, Wolfie! We ALL LOVE your Dad!"