Witney Carson Jokes About Still Being 'in a Diaper' Nearly 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Witney Carson is taking it day by day after welcoming son Leo. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Friday to share her admiration of her body for getting her through pregnancy and birth -- even if that means she's "still in a diaper."

"Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper 😂," Carson joked alongside a sweet snap of herself and her baby boy. "Healing from a birth is no joke! So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world. We are absolutely in love with you little Leo 😭🤍."

The 27-year-old dancer received lots of love in the comments from fans and friends, including Lindsay Arnold and Sasha Farber.

"You did it!!!! Your such a strong woman, so happy for you, P.S I wear a diaper these days too and I find it very convenient," Farber quipped.

Carson announced on Jan. 4 that she and husband Carson McAllister had welcomed baby Leo the day prior. And on Saturday, she shared Leo's birth video on Instagram.

"We waited so long for you baby boy!" she wrote. "After 24 hours of labor, 2 1/2 hours of pushing, & an unexpected c-section we finally had you in our arms safe. This day was the hardest & best day of our lives. So in love with my little family. @carson.mcallister 😭🤍Edit by: @ambitcreative."

In an interview with ET back in July, just days after announcing they were expecting, Carson and McAllister couldn't contain their excitement over the happy baby news.

"It's absolutely insane. It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised," Carson said. "So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all."

"Yeah, she's still so little. Kind of out of sight, out of mind for me," McAllister joked. "It hasn't quite hit me yet."

