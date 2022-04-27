Witness Vapes on Camera While Giving Testimony During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

The latest witness in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard earned some laughs in court on Wednesday. While giving his pre-recorded testimony, Alejandro Romero, the front desk attendant at the building where Depp and Heard lived together, vaped and drove a car.

Romero was seen on camera vaping while sitting in a car during his testimony. After that, he was asked whether or not he remembered seeing Heard on a specific date.

"I don't remember. I don't even remember what I got for breakfast," Romero replied to laughs from people in the courtroom, Depp included.

Romero continued to vape throughout his testimony, and once again earned laughs when he was asked about a timeline of events he was sent.

"I know you guys sent me the papers to review, and I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to review them because it’s been so long. I just don’t want to deal with this anymore," he testified, which elicited a smile and laugh from Depp.

Before court broke for lunch, Romero was seen on camera driving away as he testified that he'd been truthful in his answers, which included his statement that he did not see any injuries, bruises, or swelling on Heard's face.

As for Depp, Romero testified that the actor was typically "calm, really happy person," though he did appear "agitated" in one security video recording, which was shown in court.

Judge Penney Azcarate quipped, "That was a first," in regard to Romero's testimony, which Heard's lawyer agreed was "bizarre."

