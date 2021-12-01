'With Love' Trailer Hilariously Shows the Hardships of Dating During the Holidays

Love knows no bounds, and family knows no boundaries!

The first trailer for With Love was released on Wednesday -- and we couldn't relate more. The Prime Video rom-com limited series stars a talented group of Latinx stars navigating love, joy, and authentic family relationships through multiple generations and holidays.

With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), "on a mission to find love and purpose. In each of the five episodes, Lily, Jorge Jr. and the entire Diaz family navigate the highs and lows of love during a different holiday throughout the year: Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos," per the show's description.

From bringing one's partner to meet the family for the first time, to going through a breakup and everyone finding out, to pushing lovers away, this show has it all.

"Sometimes it feels like I'm not only dating you, but your entire family as well," Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao tells Indelicato's Jorge Jr.

Rome Flynn also co-stars as Santiago Zayas, Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr.

With Love is created and executive produced by One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett and produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

With Love premieres Dec. 17 on Prime Video, with a global release to follow in the new year.