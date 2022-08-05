Willow Smith Addresses Dad Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness," she tells the outlet. "Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest."

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Willow's statement came shortly after Will broke his silence on the now-infamous slap, which happened after Chris made a joke about Jada's alopecia.

"I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me," Will said. "And the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I'm human and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t."

"I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world," he added, "and, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

He also apologized to Chris in the video, noting that he had reached out to the comedian directly, but was told that the he was not ready to talk and would reach out when he is.

"It's all fuzzy," Will said of Oscars night. "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

That moment may not come anytime soon, as a source recently told ET that "Chris has no plans to reach out to Will."