Why The Weeknd Fans Think He's Dissing the GRAMMYs in New 'Save Your Tears' Video

Is The Weeknd calling out the GRAMMYs, again?

Some fans seem to think so, after watching the 30-year-old singer's official music video for "Save Your Tears," which was released on Tuesday. The track is featured on his fourth studio album, After Hours, which did not receive a single nomination for the 2021 GRAMMYs, despite it receiving commercial success and arguably being his best work yet.

Many on social media are now arguing that The Weeknd -- still rocking the red suit he's been wearing in promotion of the album -- makes a not-so-subtle dig at the Recording Academy, and fellow celebrities, throughout the video. After revealing what was under that signature After Hours "bandaged look" all along (a face full of plastic surgery, obviously fake), the singer holds a gold trophy around the 1:41 mark, then throws it offstage into the wings.

"I made you think that I would always stay / I said some things that I should never say," he sings. "Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine / And now you won't love me for a second time."

"Abel said 'f**k the Grammys,'" one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, "I think [he] is showing us how constantly pressured he feels to be 'perfect' by the industry, Grammys, etc. Now he got that botched up face and I think at some point he will have an alone again mv where he takes it off and learns to love himself for who he is."

i think Abel is showing us how constantly pressured he feels to be “perfect” by the industry, grammys etc so now he got that botched up face

and i think at some point he will have an alone again mv where he takes it off and learns to love himself for who he is pic.twitter.com/MgqtiQUfaa — 𝐍 ⛓🖤 (@oxcyhours) January 5, 2021

Interestingly enough, the music video was released just hours before news broke that the 2021 GRAMMYs, originally set for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, will be postponed due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

Many fans also argued on Twitter that the actress The Weeknd pulls out from the crowd (who then points a gun to his head around 2:26) "looks a lot" like ex Selena Gomez. Some even pointed out that the earrings the lookalike is wearing are almost identical to the ones the singer wears in her "Dance Again" performance video.

No surprise here, though, as there was plenty of chatter on social media from fans last year that the catchy track was inspired by Gomez, whom The Weeknd briefly dated from January-October 2017.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

ET previously reported that The Weeknd took to Twitter last November to express his disappointment after the full list of 2021 GRAMMYs nominees were revealed.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote at the time. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

