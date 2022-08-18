Why Selena Gomez's Malibu Beach House on 'Selena + Chef' Looks So Familiar

On season 4 of Selena + Chef, host and star Selena Gomez is switching things up. And that means leaving behind her home, which has served as the set of the HBO Max cooking series for the first three seasons, for the beach.

“I wanted to go to Malibu because I feel like it’s one of our favorite spots and we never get to spend time here,” Selena says in the premiere. “I’m just excited to be in a different place.”

But as it turns out, the beachside home she moves into with her grandparents and best friend, Raquelle, is the same exact house where Hannah Montana lived, ET has confirmed. That’s right, the singer is staying in the same spot that Miley Cyrus’ character, Miley Stewart, resided in on the Disney Channel series.

Not only that, but Selena had a recurring role on Hannah Montana as Miley’s rival, Mikayla, during the series’ four-season run.

The house is so popular that it also served as the set of Madeline Mackenzie’s (Reese Witherspoon) beachside mansion on the HBO series Big Little Lies and was also featured on Dick Van Dyke's Diagnosis Murder.

According to various outlets, the 5,653 square-foot house, which is also available to rent for vacations, special events and even as a filming location, is worth $11-15 million and has seven bedrooms and bathrooms. It also sits on an 80-foot stretch of beach, and has a separate guest house. It even has a fully equipped chef’s kitchen and a gas grill, which is perfect for Selena, who takes full advantage of all the amenities.

In the premiere, she learns how to grill while getting instructions from Ludo Lefebvre, who returns for a second lesson after first appearing in season 1, and it other episodes, she masters her high-tech kitchen as she makes meals with Kristen Kish, Matty Matheson from The Bear on FX, Rachael Ray and others.

Selena + Chef season 4 is now streaming on HBO Max.