Why Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split After 9 Years Together

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' split came as a shock to many fans -- but things just didn't work out. News of the couple ending their engagement came on Friday, with a source sharing some insight with ET about why they broke up after nine years together.

"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore,” the source tells ET. "If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one."

"Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make," says the source, who explains that they are both 100% involved in their kids’ lives. The actors are parents to two children; son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

"They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers,” the source explains. "They see each other all the time still."

However, the source notes that the "beginning of the end" was when the couple moved out of their Brooklyn, New York, home at the end of 2019. According to the source they have relocated to Los Angeles.

The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso star began dating in November 2011. Sudeikis proposed in late 2012.

ET had just spoken with Sudeikis on Thursday, where he praised Wilde as she worked on her new film, Don't Worry Darling, which got shut down for two weeks after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's amazing to see her resilience and she just works her butt off," Sudeikis said, ahead of his Thundergong! benefit concert for Steps of Faith Foundation. "She's editing the stuff they already shot. She's using her time and she has so many other projects in the works that she kicks ass that way."

