Why NeNe Leakes Has 'No Feelings' About Lawsuit From Her Boyfriend's Wife (Exclusive)

NeNe Leakes says she minds her own business, and that's why she has "no feelings" about a lawsuit filed against her that essentially accuses her of stealing a woman's husband.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and said any legal drama going on with her boyfriend, Nyonisela J. Sioh, and his wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, should remain their business and their business only.

"I feel like it's their business and not mine, right?" Leakes said. "I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that's going on. I shouldn't be brought into it, that's all. So, I really have no feelings about it. I really think that it's something that [Nyonisela] has to handle himself."

Earlier this month, Tehmeh-Sioh sued Leakes for alienation of affection and criminal conversation. According to the court docs, Sioh and Tehmeh-Sioh, who tied the knot in 2016 and share an 11-year-old son, separated on or about Dec. 17. Leakes was first linked to Sioh in December, and they went Instagram official later that month, on Dec. 28, with Leakes sharing pics and videos from their beach getaway.

Per Tehmeh-Sioh's suit, she and her husband allegedly "enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship, in which some degree of love, affection, society, companionship, comfort, friendship and favorable mental attitude existed between them" prior to Leakes' "wrongful interference and conduct."

Tehmeh-Sioh alleges in her suit that Sioh and Leakes "engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited and adulterous affair" without her "knowledge or consent."

Of Leakes, Tehmeh-Sioh alleged that the former reality star "has publicly posted and continues to publicly post berating, tactless and insensitive intimate pictures of herself with [Tehmeh-Sioh's] husband on social media causing further embarrassment and humiliation."

The reality TV star addressed the allegations on Instagram, scoffing at the idea she's "a husband stealer." She said, "There ain't nobody out here stealing husbands... Nobody wants to steal nobody else's problems."

And that's not the only lawsuit in Leakes' orbit. She also sued the companies behind RHOA, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

The lawsuit, filed in the Atlanta federal court, lists NBCUniversal, Bravo, the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen as defendants, according to documents obtained by ET.

The suit alleges, “NBC, and its parent company Comcast, perpetuate the lack of diversity in the industry. Leakes, who left the franchise in September 2020, claimed, via her attorney, David DeRubertis, that she was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and that such behavior was tolerated by Cohen and other executives. ET has reached out to Cohen, Bravo, NBC and Zolciak-Biermann for comment.

As far as her lawsuit against Cohen, Leakes claims she's gotten radio silence since filing the lawsuit in April.

"I haven't heard from anybody," she said, "but I have a really good support system around me, so I am doing really well."

While that legal mess runs it course in court, Leakes is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of Stacey Dash, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+. But don't count on Leakes, who studied for two years at Atlanta's Morris Brown College, on going back to school full time, even if there's a particular subject that piques her interest despite its rigorousness.

"If I did go back, honestly, I would study law," she said. "I really thought that law was really interesting. I was actually intimidated to do the law class. I was like, 'Oh my god.' I was up in the middle of the night trying to read the law book. It was so thick, it was a lot to read and I was like, 'I’m reading for 10 minutes and taking a three-hour break. Then reading another 10 minutes and taking an 18-hour break. Like, it was crazy, but when I got into [the] class, it was a judge that was teaching the class and she taught it really well, and I found law to be very interesting."

Leakes also spoke about still grieving her late husband, Gregg, who died in September 2021 following a battle with colon cancer. He was 66. She recently took to Instagram to honor him on Father's Day.

"I have highs and lows, you know, I'm still grieving," Leakes said. "I think that people think because you've moved on that you're not grieving. This person was in my life for 25 years. I see things that remind me of him. One person told me that lost her husband and she said, 'You know, just always talk about it if you see it. Don't keep anything in.' So my circle is really OK with me bringing up Gregg or talking about Gregg. So many of us know him 'cause he was around for so long and you can't just forget about somebody like that after 25 years. I've never had anybody die that close to me. That was a really trying time."