Why Eminem Is Fighting These 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Stars Over a Trademark

Eminem is opposing Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's trademark application. ET can confirm that the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, has filed an opposition to the Real Housewives of Potomac stars' desire to trademark the name of their podcast, Reasonably Shady, for merchandise.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Bryant and Dixon are seeking to trademark the name of their podcast in order to sell branded products including makeup, candles, drinkware, clothing and more.

Eminem, however, is against their application, as he has been known as "Shady" and "Slim Shady" throughout his career, and owns the corresponding trademarks.

As such, Eminem is arguing that his brand will be "damaged" should Bryant and Dixon's application be approved. He additionally claims that a potential approval may "cause confusion in the minds of consumers" who've known him as "Shady" and "Slim Shady" since 1996, monikers he's "invested a substantial amount of time, effort and money in promoting."

ET has reached out to Bryant and Dixon for comment. Per the docs, the women, who launched their successful podcast in 2021, have until March 26 to respond to Eminem's opposition.