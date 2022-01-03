Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19, 'The View' Returns to Virtual Tapings

The View started 2022 with a virtual show after Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, co-host Joy Behar shared the news with viewers.

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi?” she said. “Well, Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back probably next week. But since she’s vaxxed and boosted, the symptoms have been very, very mild but we’re being super cautious here at The View."

Monday’s broadcast, which went on via the virtual setup from the panel's homes, included co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. Anna Navarro also joined the ladies. No one was brought in to replace Goldberg.

In addition to the update about Goldberg, the women shared how COVID-19 and the Omicron variant disrupted their holiday plans.

Navarro explained that her plans to host her father and over 20 additional family members for the Christmas holiday and her birthday had to shift when her dad tested positive. Days later, she said he tested negative and was able to fly in on New Year’s Day, and giving her “the best New Year’s gift” she has ever gotten.

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."



Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

Haines added that after taking a pre-holiday trip with her two oldest kids to Florida, and “making it out OK,” she returned home to a “COVID-positive husband.” After Haines and her kids quarantined in their family home, she tested negative four times and her husband is now in the clear.

Behar noted that she had a “fairly decent-sized” Christmas party planned, but decided to cancel it out of precaution.

Meanwhile, Hostin, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in late 2020 and early 2021, opened up about her “very tough” holiday after testing positive and having to spend Christmas and New Year’s on FaceTime with her husband and children.

In addition, her mother also tested positive. However, Hostin’s husband, children and father all remained negative.

“I’m so thankful that I was vaccinated and boostered because I only had cold-like symptoms,” she shared. “But I didn’t feel great.”

As the Omicron variant continues to cause a surge in cases across the country, there has been no update as to how long The View will remain virtual.