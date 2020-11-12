Whoopi Goldberg Returning for 'Sister Act 3' With Tyler Perry Producing

Whoopi Goldberg is set to don her nun's habit once again. Amid the headline-packed Disney Investor Day, the studio revealed that Goldberg has signed on to star in and produce a third film in the Sister Act series -- alongside Tyler Perry.

"Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤" Disney tweeted on Thursday. "@WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well."

The studio also announced that the third film "will premiere on @DisneyPlus" instead of a traditional theatrical release. They did not yet reveal when fans can expect to watch.

It's been nearly three decades since Goldberg last played the musically inclined Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence in 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Goldberg has been trying to get a Sister Act 3 into production for years, and has been very vocal about trying to bring the original cast back together for the project.

Back in October, Goldberg was asked about the possibility of a third film in the franchise during an episode of The View, and she delicately shared, "It feels like there may be, yes. It feels like there may be."

"A few years ago, they didn't want to do it and now it seems like people are really talking about it like it is something that people want to see, so it's great."

Back in November 2018, Goldberg appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside Perry, and the celebrated filmmaker suggested a third Sister Act film starring Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish.

"The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let's make it happen," Perry insisted.

