'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot Casts Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier

20th Century Studios' remake of the classic '90s film White Men Can't Jump is fleshing out its new cast. ET can confirm that three actors have joined the production: Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier. The trio is set to star alongside previously announced cast members Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow.

The new film will give audiences a new take on Ron Shelton's 1992 sports comedy, starring Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez. The original followed Black and white basketball hustlers as they joined forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament.

Walls will take on Snipes' iconic role, while Harlow will step into the role originated by Harrelson.

Reddick plays Benji Allen, the father of Walls' character. Benji is living with MS and has been his son's coach and support system since a very young age. The details for Taylor and Harrier's characters have not been disclosed.

Deadline first broke the casting news.

Snipes, Harrelson and Perez reunited during the 94th Academy Awards, taking the stage to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their film.

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much! It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump," Perez said, overwhelmed with emotion.

"You mean 30 years since I proved they could," Harrelson quipped.

"I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me," Snipes shot back.

"I'm not slow. In fact, I'm in the best shape of my life. I am in the zone," Harrelson suggested.

"More like zoned out. Like really high," Perez added, to Harrelson's begrudging agreement. "It looks like I'm the only silver one up here. Some things haven't changed in 30 years!"