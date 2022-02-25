Where Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Relationship Stands as They're Spotted in LA Together

A possible reconciliation might be in the cards for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, a source tells ET. Although the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and the 30-year-old actress called off their engagement this month, the two have been spending more time together.

A fan posted a picture of Rodgers and Woodley at Erewhon market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Our source says Rodgers is now making Woodley "a priority."

"Shailene and Aaron broke up after the two spent a lot of time apart and couldn't make it work," the source says. "Aaron had told Shailene he'll put more effort into the relationship and making her a priority. The two have been spending more time together recently and will see what the future holds."

I JUST SAW THEM AT EREWHON 5 MINS AGO TOGETHER!!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GLHfXNcRaz — katie (@k80claire) February 22, 2022

Rodgers announced their engagement in February 2021. A source told ET last week that although the two called off their engagement a year later, they were still friends.

"They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries it was hard to see one another," the source said. "The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rodgers shared a picture of the two cuddling and said that he loved her.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

He later appeared on Pat McAfee's SiriusXM Radio show and apologized to Woodley for the way his controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine affected her after he tested positive. He also still referred to her as his "partner."

"One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn't realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people," Rodgers said. "I didn't realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out."

"I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones," he continued. "I didn't realize the kind of shrapnel they’d be taking… Understanding kind of the entire gravity of the situation I was thrust into and decided to speak on multiple times had an effect on a lot of people. To those people, I just say I'm sorry."