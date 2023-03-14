'When Calls the Heart' Debuts Season 10 Poster, Promises 'Good Things' Coming (Exclusive)

The return of Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart is still a ways away, but Hearties, you're in luck!

ET exclusively premieres the official poster for season 10, featuring the new tagline, "Good things come to those who hope."

The key art for the upcoming 12-episode season, which kicks off July 30, features a close-up profile of leading lady Erin Krakow with the iconic church and the serene Hope Valley setting in the background. The series will also cross the 100-episode milestone in the new season.

See the official When Calls the Heart poster below.

Hallmark Media

Already renewed for an 11th season, Krakow expressed excitement over continuing the stories of Elizabeth Thornton and the townspeople of Hope Valley.

"I am beyond excited for season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” Krakow, who is also an executive producer, said in a statement in February. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

ET spoke with executive producer Elizabeth Stewart following the season 9 finale for a look ahead at what's next for Elizabeth and Lucas following their engagement, and Rosemary and Lee's pregnancy.

"I hope the Hearties are feeling as excited as we are to dive into these long-anticipated events. But it was important to let Elizabeth take her time with Lucas and for Rosemary and Lee to become contented with their lives together before the baby surprise," Stewart said in May, adding that the writers hoped they "earned" Lucas' proposal.

"Elizabeth is in a different place than she was with Jack," she noted. "The experiences of widowhood and motherhood have deepened her. I don’t think she needs or even desires to be swept off her feet in quite that once-in-a-lifetime way she was with Jack. Including Little Jack in the proposal is a signal that her top priority now is as a mother."

When Calls the Heart returns Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.