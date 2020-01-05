What to Stream This Weekend: 'Upload' and SXSW on Amazon, 'Parks and Rec' Special, 'Clueless' and More!

My, oh my, it's May! And that means there is a brand new batch of movies and TV shows you get to stream this weekend!

From fresh new TV shows like Upload, and Hollywood, to a very special Parks and Recreation reunion, there are plenty of big things happening on the small screen.

Over on the movies side of things, we're breaking down our picks for what to watch from the SXSW 2020 Film Festival, and revealing why you should re-watch Avengers: Endgame, Clueless, and so much more!

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of May 1, 2020.

SPECIALS TO STREAM

A Parks and Recreation Special

Where to Watch: The half-hour special is available to stream on the NBC app, Peacock, Hulu and YouTube.

Why We Love It: It's Treat Yo'Self 2020! The cast of NBC's beloved sitcom Parks and Recreations have decided to reunite -- in character! -- for a half-hour special in an effort to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, Retta, and many more of your favorite Pawnee faces show up in the new episode. This new story draws from events happening day, as Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.

SXSW 2020 Film Festival

Amazon Prime Video

Where to Watch: Available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. from April 27 to May 6.

Why We Love It: Filmmakers from the sadly cancelled 2020 South by Southwest Film Festival lineup were invited to take part in an online version of the festival, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime for 10 days only. Thirty-nine documentary features, short films, and episodic titles available, free to all U.S. audiences with or without an Amazon Prime membership. Some titles like ‘Basic,’ are as short as 4 minutes long, so get to scrolling and see what tickles your fancy!

We recommend you start off with…

My Darling Vivian: a documentary exploring the life of Johnny Cash’s first wife Vivian Liberto. This film includes never-before-seen footage and photographs of Johnny Cash and Rosanne Cash, as well as footage featuring Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Tim Robbins, Whoopi Goldberg, John C. Reilly and many more.

a documentary exploring the life of Johnny Cash’s first wife Vivian Liberto. This film includes never-before-seen footage and photographs of Johnny Cash and Rosanne Cash, as well as footage featuring Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Tim Robbins, Whoopi Goldberg, John C. Reilly and many more. Daddio: Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) makes her directorial debut in this comedy short-film about grief and coping with loss, based on Wilson's real-life experiences after the sudden loss of her mother.

Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) makes her directorial debut in this comedy short-film about grief and coping with loss, based on Wilson's real-life experiences after the sudden loss of her mother. Tales From the Loop: Based on the visually stunning art of Simon Stalenhag, Tales From the Loop is a series that explores the town and people who live above 'The Loop,' a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.

MOVIES TO STREAM

Dangerous Lies (2020)

Where to Watch: Available to stream now on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Get ready for a the ultimate guilty pleasure with this new Netflix thriller. When a wealthy elderly man, played by Elliot Gould, dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, Kate -- Riverdale’s Camila Mendes -- she's drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she's going to survive, she'll have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves. Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, and Cam Gigandet round out this ridiculously attractive cast.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Where to Watch: Available to stream now on Disney+.

Why We Love It: It’s been one year since Captain America finally spoke the immortal line, “Avengers assemble” on the big screen and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we knew it was changed forever. 10 years of the MCU culminate in one of the most impressive cinematic feats of all time, available to rewatch on Disney+.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM:

Upload

Where to Watch: Season one is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: From creator Greg Daniels -- Yes, the brilliant man behind The Office and Parks and Rec -- Upload explores a not-so-distant future where people can upload their consciousness into a digital afterlife -- for a price. The series centers on Nathan, played by The Duff's Robbie Amell, who is adjusting to his new eternal afterlife while his human “angel" Nora, played by Andy Allo, is diving deeper into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

Hollywood

Where to Watch: Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.

Why We Love It: From TV creator extraordinaire Ryan Murphy, Hollywood centers on a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II trying to make it big - no matter the cost. This star-studded cast features big names like Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, and Jim Parsons - but also some of Murphy’s all-time favorite actors like Glee and American Crime Story’s Darren Criss, American Horror Story’s Dylan McDermott and The Politician’s David Corenswet.

IF YOU LIKE THAT… WATCH THIS!

If you like... NBC’s heavenly comedy, The Good Place, and the futuristic vibes of Netflix’s Altered Carbon, you should watch Upload!

Why We Love It:Upload is equal parts charming and intriguing and -- according to star Robbie Amell -- it's sure to help curb those Good Place cravings you might be having. "I loved The Good Place so I think that there are definitely some comparisons or some similarities between the shows," Amell recently dished to ET. "If The Good Place is kind of spirituality driven -- with heaven and the good place and the bad place -- then I think Upload would be kind of technology driven." If you've got six hours to spare, you can fly through this first season!

If you like... live improv comedy where anything can go wrong a la Whose Line Is It Anyway?, you should watch Middleditch & Schwartz!

Where to Watch: 3 episodes are now available to stream on Netflix

Why We Love It: If you’ve always wondered what it was like to have a front-row seat at a REALLY GOOD improv show, look no further than Middleditch & Schwartz. Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) take on two-man improv, taped in front of a live audience. Using prompts and suggestions from the crowd, the duo launches into wild scenarios that take on lives of their own. This three-part series runs at approximately one hour per episode, making it a quick and easy binge that will make your sides hurt.

REWIND OF THE WEEK:

Clueless (1995)

Where to Watch: Available to rent on digital.

Why We Love It: Who doesn't love Clueless? (or Cher Horowitz's amazing closet?!) To celebrate the fact that this '90s classic is turning 25-years-old this year, take a look back at the movie that had your childhood totally buggin'. ET recently caught up with star Alicia Silverstone and the 43-year-old actress dished on her favorite lines from the film.

"It's not my line, but I love when Brittany Murphy says, 'You're a virgin who can't drive,'" she shared. "In my life, sometimes for fun, to make myself laugh, I'll say, 'Oops! My bad.' I really like, 'Well, you see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.'"