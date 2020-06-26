What to Stream This Weekend: CBS All Access' 'Twilight Zone', 'Eurovision Song Contest' on Netflix and More

Escape the summer heat by staying indoors to watch one of the many new shows or movies available to stream this weekend.

An outlandish comedy and a political satire are some of the movie options, while a spooky series and true crime saga are sure to delight TV viewers.

To entertain the little ones, turn on My Spy to see a CIA operative teach a kid his ways, or opt for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 to give them a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest animated flick of all time. You can also transport yourself to the '90s for a repeat viewing of Brink!, a DCOM following the tale of a teenage inline skater.

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of June 26, 2020.

MOVIES TO STREAM

John Wilson/NETFLIX

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Where to Stream: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now available on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as an Icelandic singing duo who dream of winning the Eurovision Song Contest. You'll be hooked by the surprisingly catchy songs, delighted by Demi Lovato's brief role, and are sure to laugh thanks to Ferrell's always-entertaining antics.

Irresistible

Where to Stream: Irresistible is now available on VOD.

Why We Love It: Written and directed by Jon Stewart, Irresistible stars Rose Byrne and Steve Carell as dueling campaign strategists who are working in a small Wisconsin town. The political comedy also features performances by Chris Cooper, Natasha Lyonne, and Topher Grace.

My Spy

Where to Stream: My Spy is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: A lighthearted film directed by Peter Segal, My Spy has both comedy and action to keep you entertained. In the flick, former professional wrestler Dave Bautista falls at the mercy of 11-year-old Chloe Coleman, who forces him to teach her how to be a spy. The film, which also stars Ken Jeong, is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM

CBS ©2020

The Twilight Zone

Where to Stream: Season 2 of The Twilight Zone is now streaming on CBS All Access.

Why We Love It: The Twilight Zone is back! Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg have returned with a second season of the iconic show, which originally premiered in 1959. Featuring guest stars including Damon Wayans Jr., Joel McHale, Topher Grace, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, fans are sure to go on a wild ride when they tune in.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Why We Love It: After Frozen II became the biggest animated feature of all time, Disney is giving fans a look at how the much-lauded sequel was made. The docuseries follows the final year leading up to the film’s release as the creative forces behind the sequel try to wrangle the highly anticipated movie into something that will be able to stand alongside the beloved original.

I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Where to Stream: The six-part docuseries premieres June 28 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Why We Love It: Based on Michelle McNamara's book of the same name, this six-part docuseries follows her investigation into the Golden State Killer, a serial killer who's responsible for 50 home-invasion rapes and 12 murders throughout the 1970s and '80s. Featuring archival footage and new interviews, I'll Be Gone in the Dark is sure to hook any true crime junkie.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Freeform

If you like... the modern-day friendships on The Bold Type, watch Grown-ish on Hulu.

Why We Love It: Yara Shahidi reprises her Black-ish role of Zoe in this college-set spinoff, which features a diverse cast of characters and many fourth-wall breaks. While Black-ish is a great binge too, watching the ABC sitcom is not necessary to enjoy this Freeform series.

If you like... messy reality shows like Vanderpump Rules or are longing for the days of Laguna Beach, watch Siesta Key on MTV.

Where to Stream: Seasons 1-3 of Siesta Key are available to stream on MTV.

Why We Love It: A hometown reality show, Siesta Key follows 20-somethings as they navigate love, heartbreak, cheating, backstabbing and more on this barrier island off the coast of Florida. From a producer dating a star to the one-time lead being fired for racist social media posts, there's no shortage of drama on the MTV series.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Disney

Brink! (1998)

Why We Love It: The third DCOM ever released stars Erik von Detten as Andy "Brink" Brinker, an inline skater who upsets his friends when he joins a sponsored team to help his family's financial situation. Though the skating appears amazing in the flick, von Detten didn't know how to skate before being cast and had to undergo two weeks of hard-core training for the role.

Brandon Aninipot contributed to this story.

