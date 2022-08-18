'What the Flocka' Sneak Peek: Tammy Is Shocked by Charlie's Reaction to Split With Waka (Exclusive)

Tammy Rivera and her daughter, Charlie, are getting candid about the singer's divorce from Waka Flocka Flame. The pair's separation is at the center of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka's third season, and ET has an exclusive clip from tonight's premiere showing Tammy and Charlie chatting about moving into a new home after the tumultuous split.

"How are you feeling about the new move and the new house? You like it here?" Tammy asks Charlie. The teenager shares her happiness with the move, noting that "there's only two people" in the home and a smaller place makes more sense.

But when Tammy presses Charlie about her feelings relating to Tammy's relationship with Waka, stating that their separation might be "for real" this time, the teen's response shocks her mother.

"No, I really don't," Charlie says when Tammy asks if she "gives a damn" about her parents' separation. "I'm working on myself. I'm working on what I got. I love y'all, don't get me wrong, and I care about y'all but what y'all got going on, what that got to do with me?"

Taken aback, Tammy calls the response "cold-hearted."

"Most people want their parents together," Tammy says, noting in her confession that she doesn't believe Charlie is as unfazed as she appears but understands that her daughter prefers to hold in her emotions until she's ready to talk. "I'm not saying you have to but... as long as we're happy, I guess."

Charlie clarifies that if her parents were miserably separated, she would care. "But y'all aren't miserable," she points out. "Weren't y'all not happy when you were with each other? Exactly."

Seasons 1 and 2 followed Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera after they starred in VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. They explored the couple's tumultuous navigation through married life: from home renovation and juggling Tammy’s bustling music career to parenting Charlie and meddling in-laws.

During an Instagram Live in March, Tammy confirmed the rumors that she and the Cali rapper had split, that the two are still co-parenting her daughter, Charlie, despite them not being together, and were still filming their reality show.

In a conversation on the podcast, It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper, Waka opened up about their split and where the relationship stands today, saying that Tammy is still his "best friend, that's my dog."

"People just want it to be fighting and hating and something happened. Hell no, we’re just grown," he added. "Why is it that, when people evolve for the better, why does there have to be something attached to it that’s slimy as spit? … Why it gotta be so nasty if we ain’t nasty? It’s love though, me and Tammy stamped."

Waka went on to say that he's not sure if he would pursue any other kind of relationship with the Love & Hip Hop star because "anything other than that [marriage] might be toxic."

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. New episodes will be available on AMC's ALLBLK every Monday following its premiere on WE tv.